Norma J. (Paeplow) Blasius



Norma was born on December 4, 1933, to Harold and Ruth Paeplow and passed away on April 7, 2019. Norma graduated from Waite High School in 1951 and was employed as a secretary at the phone company for several years. On August 14, 1954, she married the love of her life, Russell (Russ) Blasius and they were together for 63 years before his death in 2017. They had one daughter, Sally (Bernie) Albert and an adopted daughter, Mary Jane Hicks Turner (now deceased). Mary had two children, Christie (Rob) Beaty and Robert Ferguson. Norma also had four step-grandchildren (David, Robert, Linda and Michael) as well as three honorary grandchildren (Natalie, Olivia and Ever).



In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, she was very active in all of her daughters' school activities and was also a dedicated leader of the Brownies and Girl Scouts for many years. Norma was an active bowler and up until just a few years ago bowled three days a week at the Toledo Sports Center. She attended many bowling tournaments over the years. Norma and her husband were volunteers for Mobile Meals from 1986 to 2016 and members of the Oregon AARP. The family enjoyed many years of camping and she also volunteered at The Toledo Zoo. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Sally (Bernie) Albert and grandchildren.



There will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Flower Hospital (7th Floor), Kingston Care Center in Sylvania, and the Ebeid Hospice Residence. Memorial donations can be made to Kingston Care Center Sylvania, Ebeid Hospice Residence or to a . Arrangements by Wisniewski Funeral Home (419) 531-4424



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019