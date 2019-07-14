|
Norma J. Burnham
Norma Jean Burnham, age 95, passed away on July 9, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Norma was born on August 1st, 1923 in Malinta, OH, the daughter of the late Adolph and Edith Hemsoth. She was raised in Toledo and graduated from Libbey High School.
Norma and her late husband, Harold, owned and operated The Colony Bowling Center until it's closing in 1969.
Norma is survived by her daughters Susan (Bob) Fesenmyer and Nancy (Don) Kirk, as well as 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Norma's family would like to extend a special thanks to West Park Place, Kingston of Sylvania and Ebeid Hospice for their support and compassionate care. Services will be held privately. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019