Norma Jean Doremus



CAMDEN, ME - Norma Jean Doremus passed away on June 2, 2019, at the lovely Sussman House in Rockport, Maine at the age of 84. Norma was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio where enjoyed a trend-setting nursing career and a 50-year marriage to the love of her life, Jan.



Norma always felt it was important for a woman to have the independence afforded by a career. She graduated from the three-year nursing program at Toledo Hospital in 1956. Early in her nursing career Norma provided mental health care at the Toledo State Hospital, where she ultimately became the supervisor of the men's inpatient program. She often recalled this as the most fulfilling work of her career. Always up for a challenge, Norma transitioned to cardiac care nursing and was part of the startup team of the first cardiac care ward in Toledo. In 1970, Norma graduated from the St. Vincent Hospital School of Anesthesia for Nurses, the first class of its kind in the city of Toledo. She went on to administer anesthesia until her retirement more than 30 years later.



Norma came to Camden in 2015 where she became well known in the Quarry Hill community for her adorable rescue Shih Tzu, Matty, and her no-nonsense approach to life. Never one to be involved in group activities or large social circles, she dispensed compassion and wisdom one-to-one to those lucky enough to share in her life.



Norma is now forever reunited with her husband, Jan; her parents, Julia and Ollie Heltman; her precious grandmother, Mary; and a unique assortment of furry canine friends. She is survived by her son, Eric (and grandchildren Nathan and Dana); her daughter, Paula (and grandchildren Marie, Rachael, Renae, Emily, Joseph, and Mark); and her daughter, Karla (and grandchildren Victor, Erin and Davin).



Norma generously donated her body to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine for education and research. A grave site celebration of Norma's life will be held at the Otsego Cemetery on West River Road in Tontogany, Ohio on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm.



If you would like to pay tribute to Norma, consider a donation to the ( ), the Scleroderma Research Foundation (www.scfcure.org), or PAWS Animal Adoption Center (www.PAWSadoption.org). Alternatively, you can just go outside and walk a dog or do some bird watching and remember how special Norma was to you!



Please refer to Long Funeral Home in Camden, Maine for updated information and to leave messages of condolence. (https://www.longfuneralhomecamden.com/memorials/norma--doremus/3873251/index.php).



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019