Norma Jean Halsey



Norma Jean Halsey, age 76, of Toledo, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1943 to Wayne T. and Rita M. (Bondy) Styer in Toledo. Norma retired from Washington Local School System after 35 years of service in the cafeteria. Friday family dinners and cable t.v. were important to Norma and Christmas was her absolute favorite holiday, she went all out for her family! Norma was an avid Chuck Norris & John Wayne fan.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Dan "Skip" Halsey; children, Tammy Waschnig, Nick Waschnig and Anthony (Jessica) Waschnig; grandchildren, Nicole (Charles) Crabtree, Shawnna Waschnig, Kohl and Karly Waschnig; great-grandchildren, Cali, Chloe, Jamal and Amya; siblings, Carol Campbell (Archie Bloomfield), Terry Styer and Vickie (Jim) Buck; son in law, Ken Robinson; special friends, Judy, Heidi and Sandi; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she considered family. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Thomas Styer and Helen Ferris; sisters in law, Rosie Styer and Diana Styer.



The family will receive guests on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in Restlawn Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019