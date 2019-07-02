|
Norma Jean Lamberton
Norma Jean Lamberton, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 25, 1930 to Gerald S. and Dorothy May (Bean) Nelson. She graduated from Waite High School and was a legal secretary with Culbert & McCabe retiring in 1994. Norma was a member of Memorial United Church of Christ, enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Edwin; daughters, Debra (Larry) Adkins, Diane (Mike) Spahr and Dayna (James) Barkman; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Anderson.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in Norma's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019