Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Norma Jean Lamberton


1930 - 2019
Norma Jean Lamberton Obituary
Norma Jean Lamberton

Norma Jean Lamberton, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 25, 1930 to Gerald S. and Dorothy May (Bean) Nelson. She graduated from Waite High School and was a legal secretary with Culbert & McCabe retiring in 1994. Norma was a member of Memorial United Church of Christ, enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Edwin; daughters, Debra (Larry) Adkins, Diane (Mike) Spahr and Dayna (James) Barkman; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Anderson.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of memorial service at 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in Norma's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019
