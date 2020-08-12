1/1
Norma Jean Popp
1942 - 2020
Norma Jean Popp

Norma Jean Popp, 77, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born October 15, 1942 in Clairfield, Tennessee to Robert L. and Cora (Hamblin) Jones. Norma was a faithful member of Athens Missionary Baptist Church since 1968 and devoted her life to caring for family and friends, but always made time for the Lord. In 2001, she retired from Toledo Public Schools as a custodian. Norma is survived by her children, Keith Partin, Karen (Don) Duncan, Paul (Britani) Partin, Alvin Lyle Popp, and Julie Popp; grandchildren, Josh (Kim) Duncan, Lauren Duncan, Dillon (Alysha) Wood, Marissa (John) Partin, Tyler Snyder, Jared (Madison) Popp, Jacob Lisowski, Thomas Popp, Myklynn LaPoint; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Noelle and Liam; and siblings, Ray Jones, Helen Huddleston, Donnie (Charlene) Jones, David (Carolyn) Jones, Ruth (Allen) Powers, Sammy (Carolyn) Jones, Bertha (Chuck) Dupree; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands George "Pebo" Partin in 1971 and Alvin Popp in 2020; step-son, Vance Popp; sister-in-law, Joan Jones; and brother-in-law, Glen Huddleston.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in Athens Missionary Baptist Church, 101 Breckman Street, Walbridge, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Athens Missionary Baptist Church Youth Group.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
