Norma Jean Tully
Norma Jean Tully, 81, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Charles Medical Center in Oregon. She was born January 4, 1938 to John Edwin and Mildred Iona (Welch) Luce in Harborview, Ohio. Norma worked at Foodtown for many years prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her loving husband, James Lewis Tully, Jr.; children, John (Rose) Tully and Connie Tully-Lajzer; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Large. Norma is preceded in death by her sister, Joyce (John) Chovan; and brother-in-law, Larry Large.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 in the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Charles Medical Center for their care and support.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019