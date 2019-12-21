Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH
Norma Jean Williams


1928 - 2019
Norma Jean Williams, 91, of Toledo, passed away December 17, 2019, at her home. Norma loved having cookouts with her family and friends. She enjoyed working in her yard and doing yardwork. Norma was an avid Euchre player and could be found playing euchre at the Maumee Eagles and many other places. She was a long time member of the Maumee Eagles. Norma bowled with the Toledo Blade Queens Traveling bowling league for many years. Norma was a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish. In addition to her love of playing cards, she enjoyed her visits to the casino and having morning coffee with family and friends who stopped by.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Williams and her son, John D. Williams in 2015. She is survived by her sister, Joan Schmidt; daughters, Linda Fravel (Denny Myers) and Barbara (David) Miller; daughter-in-law, Kathy Williams; grandchildren, Tracy (Ryan), Jeff, John (Sarah), Mark and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Ava, Addison, Brayden, Asher and Logan.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Sunday, December 22nd, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
