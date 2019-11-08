|
Norma Kathryn Mihailoff
Norma Kathryn (Weidman) Mihailoff, age 87, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on November 6th 2019. She was a 1950 graduate of Whitmer High School and of the University of Toledo in 1984 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was an active member of the American Association of University Women, Friends of the Toledo Lucas County Library and Angel's Landing Spiritual Center. She was also a proud retiree from Champion Spark Plug. Her many hobbies included a love of the railroad, genealogy, reading and writing. Norma was preceded in death by her children Robert, Linda and Joyce. She is survived by her children Kathryn and Raymond as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A remembrance celebration will be held Sunday, November 10th 2019 from 2:00–5:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 South Reynolds Road.
