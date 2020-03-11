|
Norma Lee Straub
Norma Lee (Hofmann) Straub, 79, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. She graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and her career included many years of service at Riverside Hospital in the ICU, Mercy Hospital, Regents Surgery Center, Toledo Hospital and concluded at Darlington Nursing Home. Norma will be remembered for her adventurous nature, travelling alone to Copenhagen, Denmark at the age of 24 and moving to California with 3 friends, where she met her ex-husband and her daughter, Amy was born. Norma's family and friends know that they will be reunited with her someday.
Friends are invited to visit after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where a service celebrating her life will commence at 6:30 p.m. with Katina Werner officiating. Interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park on May 16, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Condolences for Norma's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020