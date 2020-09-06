Norman Edward Taylor
Born February 11, 1939 to the late Melvin and Joanna Taylor in Toledo, Ohio. Beloved husband and father, Norm passed away at Ebeid Hospice of Toledo on September 2, 2020.
Norm attended Whitmer High School. He was a dedicated hunter, trapper, and Lake Erie fisherman. As an adult, he studied taxidermy, and mounted many deer heads, waterfowl and fish for family and friends.
Norm honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Essex from 1955-1961 during two goodwill world tours, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.
Norm was retired from Dana Corporation Spicer Division, where he was a Charter member of the Spicer Sportsman Club. He truly enjoyed the comradery of other hunters and fisherman and cooked for many of their popular wild game dinners.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his infant twin sister: Norma Jean; and his former wife: Carol Colling (2015). To cherish his memory he leaves is wife of thirty-nine years, Susan; his brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Taylor; daughters, Danette (Ken) Petry and Toni (Mike) Feltman; grandchildren, Tiffani (Aaron) Dutridge, Erika Petry, Will (Abby Heldt) Feltman, Leilani Feltman; great grandchildren, Chase Dutridge, Kaylee Huddleston and Dagney Dutridge.
Remembrances may be made to Ebeid Hospice, the United States Navy Memorial or a wildlife charity of choice
.
A special thank you to Flower Hospital Nurses, Pam and Kathy for their loving care and the staff of Ebeid Hospice for their compassion and understanding.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel; 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo 43623 (419)473-0300.
He will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Clement Catholic Church; 3030 Tremainsville Road, Toledo 43613.
Online guests may visit newcomertoledo.com
to share memories and condolences by selecting "Share Memories."www.NewcomerToledo.com