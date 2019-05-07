Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral 9:30 AM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Resources More Obituaries for Norman Heydinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman F. Heydinger

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Norman F. Heydinger, a Toledo athletic club founder who was a Navy and Coast Guard veteran of World War II, died Saturday at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital. He was 98.



He died of complications from pneumonia, his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Heydinger, said.



Mr. Heydinger retired in 1985 after 20 years as the owner, president, and general manager of what now is Twos Athletic Club on Cass Road in South Toledo - formerly known as the Laurel Hill Swim and Tennis Club - which he founded in 1964. He sold the club when he retired.



Also in 1985, the U.S. Tennis Association named the club National Tennis Club of the Year.



"This is the first multiple-court, year-round tennis facility in northwestern Ohio," Mr. Heydinger said in The Toledo Times in February, 1971, after the opening of the club's indoor net area. "We broke ground last August, had the roof on in December, and they only painted the lines on the courts yesterday."



Before he envisioned and built the club, Mr. Heydinger worked in marketing research at different times at Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. in Toledo; the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Akron; L-O-F Glass Fibers Co. in Toledo; PPG Industries Inc. in Pittsburgh, and the former Rogers National Research Co. in Toledo.



He was a founder and past president of the Northwestern Ohio Chapter of the American Marketing Association and the past national president of the Swim Facility Operators Association of America.



"He certainly had a lot of great ideas and was very knowledgeable," Mrs. Heydinger said. "He was hardworking, meticulous, and had a very strong work ethic."



Mr. Heydinger was born Jan. 7, 1921, in Toledo to Edward and Gertrude Heydinger.



He was raised in Toledo, graduating from Waite High School.



He later received a bachelor's degree from Miami University. While at Miami, he also obtained a private pilot's license and went through a civilian pilot training program.



In 1942, Mr. Heydinger entered the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., and was commissioned with the rank of ensign.



He then completed his military training at Ohio State University and later served for 1½ years on a Navy attack transport vessel and later on a Coast Guard patrol frigate until his honorable discharge in 1946 with the rank of lieutenant.



After the war, Mr. Heydinger returned to Toledo and attended the University of Toledo, graduating in 1954 with a master's degree in business administration.



In 1950, he married Dorothy Wilkinson, whom he met on a blind date.



Said his daughter, Diane Landers: "He was a man of great character, a deeply religious man, and he was definitely a family man, a wonderful friend, and a great example to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren."



Mr. Heydinger was a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Toledo.



His other memberships included Toledo Country Club and Rockwell Springs Trout Club in Castalia, Ohio.



Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Mary Sims, Diane Landers, and Marsha Strominger; son, Peter; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. A funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove.



The family suggests tributes to the church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries