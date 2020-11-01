Norman Gerome AndrewsNorman Gerome Andrews, 68, of Blissfield, MI, passed away October 28, 2020, at Regency Hospital of Toledo. Norman was born December 15, 1951, in Toledo to Edward and Gertrude (Nichols) Andrews.He spent many years working in the fields as a labor of love. When he wasn't farming, Norm was a truck driver and enjoyed taking the grandkids for short rides in his rig. He loved playing with his grandkids, watching Star-Trek and Godzilla. Norm was an avid collector of model tractors and passed his love of farming and farm equipment down to his children and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Gertrude (Nichols); and brother, Edward "Cook" Andrews.Surviving is his wfie of 44 years, Sue (Summers); children, Jeremy (Julie), Dominic (Beckie), and Corey Andrews; grandchildren, Austin, Nolan, Jacob, Connor, Spencer, Carson, and Braxton; and many other extended family members.The family will receive guests Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Farm Museum And Education Center, P.O. Box 37, Blissfield, MI 49228 or email afmec.blissfield@gmail.com in Norman's memory.To leave a special message for Norman's family, please visit: