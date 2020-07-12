1/2
Norman H. Revenaugh
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman H. Revenaugh

Norman H. Revenaugh went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 6, 2020. Norm was born on December 10, 1926, to Harry and Frances Revenaugh. He grew up in the Old West End and attended Cherry Grade School, Scott High School, and graduated from Macomber High School.

In 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent two years as a radar man aboard the U.S.S. Washburn (aka 108). Upon returning from service he married Ina Louise Fundum and began studies at The University of Toledo. After two years he began full-time employment, but continued night school for nine years; studying mechanical engineering. In 1951 he began a 41 year career with Dana Corporation as a Senior Designer in the Spicer Transmission Division. He had a series of assignments in engineering, sales, and marketing. In 1980, he was appointed Vice President and General Manager of the Spicer Universal Joint and Driveshaft Division; in 1986 he was promoted to President and General Manager of the Spicer Transmission Division, retiring in 1992.

Norm was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church since 1955. He served the church on the Vestry, as Senior Warden, was a lay reader, and helped with various search committees. As an athlete he played amateur and semi-pro baseball in Toledo and Northwestern Ohio and later enjoyed many years of handball at the downtown Toledo Y.M.C.A and Spring Meadows Court Club. He was a member of Toledo Country Club, serving as president of the club. He spent many happy times playing golf after his retirement.

Norman is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Charles) Petersen and Paula (Rollin) Nagel; son, Donald (Sue) Revenaugh; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Revenaugh; grandchildren, Ross, Megin, Betsy, Corey, Emily, and Kelli Revenaugh, Jason, Jodi (Schantz), Jonathon, and Jeff Bailey; 14 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Reva Revenaugh; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ina, the mother of his children; second wife, Inez (Mominee); son, David; brothers, Lt. Donald Revenaugh, who was killed in WW II and younger brother, Paul.

Private family funeral services were held on Friday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Interment followed at Toledo Memorial Park next to his parents and beloved wife, Ina. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, the Downtown YMCA, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 11, 2020
Norm was a very good man. Extremely intelligent and I loved to sit and talk with him. He will be missed.
Ben Murphy
Friend
July 11, 2020
good man! Donny sorry about your pops passing, hang in there and stay healthy. jack & ssuzanne Wlodarz. queen creek az.
jack wlodarz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved