Norman H. Revenaugh
Norman H. Revenaugh went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 6, 2020. Norm was born on December 10, 1926, to Harry and Frances Revenaugh. He grew up in the Old West End and attended Cherry Grade School, Scott High School, and graduated from Macomber High School.
In 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent two years as a radar man aboard the U.S.S. Washburn (aka 108). Upon returning from service he married Ina Louise Fundum and began studies at The University of Toledo. After two years he began full-time employment, but continued night school for nine years; studying mechanical engineering. In 1951 he began a 41 year career with Dana Corporation as a Senior Designer in the Spicer Transmission Division. He had a series of assignments in engineering, sales, and marketing. In 1980, he was appointed Vice President and General Manager of the Spicer Universal Joint and Driveshaft Division; in 1986 he was promoted to President and General Manager of the Spicer Transmission Division, retiring in 1992.
Norm was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church since 1955. He served the church on the Vestry, as Senior Warden, was a lay reader, and helped with various search committees. As an athlete he played amateur and semi-pro baseball in Toledo and Northwestern Ohio and later enjoyed many years of handball at the downtown Toledo Y.M.C.A and Spring Meadows Court Club. He was a member of Toledo Country Club, serving as president of the club. He spent many happy times playing golf after his retirement.
Norman is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Charles) Petersen and Paula (Rollin) Nagel; son, Donald (Sue) Revenaugh; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Revenaugh; grandchildren, Ross, Megin, Betsy, Corey, Emily, and Kelli Revenaugh, Jason, Jodi (Schantz), Jonathon, and Jeff Bailey; 14 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Reva Revenaugh; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ina, the mother of his children; second wife, Inez (Mominee); son, David; brothers, Lt. Donald Revenaugh, who was killed in WW II and younger brother, Paul.
Private family funeral services were held on Friday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Interment followed at Toledo Memorial Park next to his parents and beloved wife, Ina. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, the Downtown YMCA, or to the charity of the donor's choice
