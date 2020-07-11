(News story) Norman H. Revenaugh, 93, who had a diversity of duties at Dana Corp. as he advanced from product engineer to president of the Spicer Transmission Division, died Monday at the Waterford at Levis Commons, Perrysburg.
He was in declining health, daughter Cheryl Petersen said.
Mr. Revenaugh, formerly of Springfield Township and Oregon, retired in 1992. As Spicer division president, he oversaw the 1987 transfer of transmission manufacturing from Spicer's legacy Bennett Road plant to a repurposed former Champion Spark Plug plant on Enterprise Boulevard.
"My father was a man of integrity and principles, and he was a man of his word," his daughter said. "He was self made, truly, and it was his work, his ethics and mind, his desire and drive, that carried him to the next level. He was willing to take positions that stretched his abilities."
His career began at an Owens-Illinois Inc. drafting board. Dana hired him in the early 1950s. He was named as mechanical transmission engineer in 1957. He moved to Portland, Ore., in 1964 for sales training, followed by an assignment in San Leandro, Calif., as senior sales engineer at Dana's western regional operation.
Afterward he was chief product engineer of advanced design and then chief product engineer of transmissions. In the 1970s he was general sales manager of the Spicer transmission division and later was in charge of manufacturing and marketing strategy for fluid components in the Industrial Power Transmission Division. From his role as vice president and general manager of the Fluid Drives and Controls division, Mr. Revenaugh in 1981 was named vice president and general manager of the Spicer Universal Joint Division. He became division president in 1986.
"He had a strong personality and was willing to take risks and get a job done," said Duane Wyatt, retired controller of the Drive Shaft Division. "He was a highly competitive person."
Ron Volk, a retired Dana director of sales operations, said: "You never felt you worked for him. You felt like you worked with him. He was inclusive and would talk to the people around him."
He was born Dec. 10, 1926, to Frances and Harry Revenaugh and grew up on Glenwood Avenue in the Old West End. He went to Cherry School and Scott High School and was a graduate of Macomber Vocational High School. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and served aboard the USS Washburn in the Pacific Theater.
He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Tole- do and attended the University of Western Ontario graduate school.
A former president of the Toledo Country Club, Mr. Revenaugh was a golf enthusiast. As a young man, he played amateur and semiprofessional baseball. He took up handball at the Central YMCA on Jefferson Avenue and introduced the sport to his sons, who went on to win championships.
"He was a charming man," his daughter said. He rarely exhibited doubt yet "there was a softness about him. He was tall and lean and always very physically fit. You would notice him when he came into a room. He was never boisterous. He was a distinguished man."
His son, David Revenaugh, died Sept. 20, 2019.
Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Petersen and Paula Nagel; son, Donald; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Services were private. Arrangements were by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. The family suggests tributes to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Oregon, where he'd served on the vestry and as a senior warden, the downtown Toledo YMCA, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
