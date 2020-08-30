Norman Heilman
March 9, 1926 - August 25, 2020
Norman Heilman, age 94, of Pemberville and formerly of Oregon, OH, passed away on Monday, August 25, 2020, at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on March 9, 1926, in Perrysburg, OH, to Raymond and Luella (Kellermeier) Heilman. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. On March 17, 1948, he married Veronica Chovanec at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Genoa, OH. Norman and Veronica have raised 5 children and celebrated over 72 years of marriage. Norman worked as a cement mason 50 plus years, his entire working career. Early in his career he worked at W.E. Smith and Sons out of Toledo, and later started his own company, N.E. Heilman and Sons of Oregon and was there until he retired. He would become bored in retirement, and in his 70's became among the first employees at the Walmart in Oregon, working as a store greeter for 12 years. He was a proud cement finisher, much of his work he completed to an artist's perfection. He was a lifelong member of the Cement Masons local #886, and to his credit are numerous gas stations in which he helped construct, and the Toledo Zoo hippo pool, just to mention a few. A man of faith, he was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Genoa Chapter, and early in his life, he was a very active member at St. Thomas Aquinas in East Toledo. A man dedicated to hard work; it was still his family that remained his first love.
In addition to his wife, Veronica, Norman is survived by his children, David (Martina) Heilman of MI, Victoria Heilman of CA, Lawrence Heilman of Curtice, Richard (Ann) Heilman of Luckey; 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma Schaller of Perrysburg and brother, Robert (Marybelle) Heilman of Perrysburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jamie Heilman; sisters, Lucille Sweatt, Dorothy Eckel, Margaret Swiergosz and Anna Mae Harris.
Family and friends will be received on 3-7 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Due to current health concerns, please exercise strict social distancing and the use of face masks will be required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Walbridge, OH, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass. Celebrating, will be Father Anthony Coci. Interment will be in Clay Twp. Cemetery. Memorials can take the form of contributions to: St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy TWP Fire and EMS. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com
