Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Norman J. Janowiecki, age 89 of Toledo, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio – Toledo. He was born September 6, 1929 to Frank and Helen (Kania) Janowiecki, Sr. in Toledo. An honorably discharged Korean War Army Veteran, Norm worked for Buckeye Brewery and then Textileleather until his retirement. He was married to Irene Long on October 9, 1965 until her death in 2009. Norm was a member of the Conn-Weisenberger American Legion Post 587 and a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, Toledo Walleye and Toledo Mud Hens.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, wife Irene and brothers, Frank Jr., and David Janowiecki. He is survived by his niece, Denise Standley; nephews, Paul (Jackie) Janowiecki and Scott Janowiecki along with many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Norm will take place from 10:00 a.m. until10:30 a.m. on Thursday in St. Pius X Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m.. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, OH (419) 475-5055. Norman's family prefers memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
