Norman J. Riffle Sr.



Norman J. Riffle, 83, of Woodville, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his Woodville Residence with family at his side. He was born December 29, 1935 to Norman S. and Freda G. (Ragan) Riffle in Woodville. Norman would later serve his country aboard the Aircraft Carrier the U.S.S. Coral Sea during the 1950's. On April 19, 1958 he married Bernadette Peiffer in Genoa. Norman and Bernie raised 4 children and have celebrated over 60 years of marriage together.



In addition to his wife Bernie, Norman is survived by his children: Norman (Eleanor) Riffle Jr. of Millbury, John Riffle of Mississippi, Julie (Gary) Leiter of Genoa and Joe (Marissa) Riffle of Woodville, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, brother Jeff Riffle of Toledo and sister: Helen (Tom) Hoffstatter of Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Merle Ann DeCant and daughter-in-law: Ladie Riffle.



All services for Norman will be private. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Woodville, OH is handling the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: The . Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary