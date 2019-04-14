Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Maumee, OH
View Map
Norman K. Streichert

Norman K. Streichert, 83, Maumee, left this life on April 11, 2019 with a full heart and a light spirit.

He was born March 27, 1936 to Norman and Adelphine (Bialecki) Streichert in Toledo, Ohio. He and his wife of 62 years, Shirley Wisniewski, had a love story family members describe as "one for the books."

Norm worked as an electrician and was a 61-year member of the IBEW Local 8. He was also a member of their Local 8 Retirees' Club , a member of the Maumee Elks and lifetime member of the Commodore Club. A parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Maumee, Norm attended daily adoration at their Perpetual Chapel. He enjoyed bowling, softball, golfing on the Sunnyside Golf League and sipping a good Manhattan. His contagious enthusiasm for the Cleveland Indians and Notre Dame football, where he was a 47-year season ticket holder, has spawned family traditions and two generations of new fans.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Garnette; brother, Larry; son-in-law, William Steel; and step-sister Garnette Black. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Wisniewski); children, Lorrie Steel, Sandy "Sam" (Jay) Lovejoy and Ken Streichert; granddaughter, Ashley Streichert; brother, Ronald (Sharon) Streichert; sister, Marcia Janicki; step-sister, Nina Mae Jacoby; and many extended family and friends.

To them, we like to think he'd raise a Manhattan, give a wink, and echo the signoff of his favorite Cleveland Indians announcer Tom Hamilton, "So long, everybody."

Family and friends may visit on Monday from 2-8:00 p.m. at W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with prayers in the mortuary at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Maumee, Ohio. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Joseph Church, Maumee, Ohio.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
