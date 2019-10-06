|
Norman LeRoy Fowler
Norman LeRoy Fowler, 92, died peacefully Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Venice, Florida at the home of his stepdaughter and caregiver, Corby August. He was born October 9, 1926 in Royal Oak, Michigan to the late George and Viola Fowler. The family moved to Toledo when Norm was 6, and he attended Washington Local Schools, and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the Navy and served until April 1, 1946. Norm began employment at the Ford Monroe, Michigan Stamping Plant. He completed the Die making Apprenticeship August 9, 1954, and the Mechanical Designing Apprenticeship in April of 1958. Norm retired from Ford in 1986 after 36 years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed playing euchre with friends and family, walks and picnics in the Metro Parks, traveling to the various National Parks in the West, camping at Hartwick Pines, Michigan with the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths, and traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina to visit his grandson.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Garnet (Swope) Fowler; sons James K. (Judy Zunk) and Jeffrey E. (Dana), and grandson Derek M. Fowler. He is also survived by stepchildren Corby August, Robert (Linda) and Tracy (Shelley) Forrester; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and brothers Orville and Maynard. Norm was preceded in death by his brothers William and Waldon; and the mother of his children Ruth Fowler.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Monday October 7th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted at the Epiphany Lutheran Church, Toledo, Tuesday, the 8th at 11:00 AM. Where family and friends may gather one-hour prior. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Norm's Memory are asked to consider the Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 N. Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH, 43615, where he has been a long-time member, or the Farnsworth Metropark.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019