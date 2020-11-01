1/1
Norman Napierala
1952 - 2020
Norman Napierala

Norman J. Napierala, 67, of Oregon, Ohio passed away at home, October 26, 2020. Norm was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Edwin and Josephine (Lissek) Napierala on November 17, 1952. He attended Central Catholic High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo. Norman was an Electrician with Chrysler for 47 years before retiring in 2016. He was a gun enthusiast, loved John Deere and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes football fan.

Norm is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Theresa Napierala; children, David (Melissa) Napierala, Jill (Erin) Napierala-Katribe, Matthew (Lisa) Perry, Robert Perry Jr., and Joelynn (Bernard) Bronikowski; grandchildren, Aaron (Olivia), Andrea (Nathan), Nathan, Nicole, Isabella, and Jackson; and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Also important to Norm were his brothers and sister in marriage, Jim (Pat) Croak, Ed Croak (Barbie), and Sandy (Ernie) Molnar.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Norman's name can be directed to American Cancer Society of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
