(News story) Norman T. Mikolajczyk, a detective for much his nearly 30 years as a Toledo police officer, who brought curiosity and a quest for detail and truth to his work, died Friday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 81.
He was ill since May, his condition diagnosed months later as angiosarcoma, said his daughter Renita Mikolajczyk. He learned he had multiple myeloma six years ago and did well after stem cell therapy.
"He was grateful for the years he had, and they've been good years," his daughter said. In the early 1990s, he and his wife, Shirley, moved from East Manhattan Boulevard in North Toledo to Wood County's Washington Township.
Mr. Mikolajczyk retired in 1991 from the investigative services bureau, his last three years handling a variety of felonies on the afternoon shift.
"He was thought of very highly. He was well respected among his peers," said Fred Johnson, a retired detective and a colleague on the afternoon shift. "He seemed to be very thorough in his investigations."
Mr. Mikolajczyk was hired by the Toledo police in 1963 and for the first decade was a uniformed patrol officer. For him, becoming a detective "was another opportunity for advancement in the department," his daughter said. He worked in the theft, homicide, and burglary squads before his service on afternoons.
"He was very detail oriented. He was good at asking the tough questions, without making people feel bullied," his daughter said.
In the questioning, he kept an open mind.
"He was able to assess people's stories and maybe even help them to come up with the truth, whether it was going to hurt them or not," his daughter said.
His daughter Laura Staten said: "He could be objective and nonjudgmental until he had all the facts to the story."
His interest in detail included attention to numbers and finances, and he helped other officers figure out their retirement plan options.
His daughter Laura recalled that he was a good provider for the family. If his children needed help financially, he offered a hand.
"He was old school too in that we had to pay him back - if it was a year later or 10 years," daughter Laura said. "But that made us have a strong work ethic and helped us pass that on to our own kids."
He was born March 12, 1938, to Henrietta and Thaddeus Mikolajczyk. His mother died when he was young, and he was reared by his grandparents for years. He was a 1956 graduate of Woodward High School.
He was a Navy veteran. Serving aboard the USS Cotten, a World War II-era destroyer, Mr. Mikolajczyk saw the world - from Caribbean islands to the Canary Islands; Portugal, Spain, and Gibraltar, through the Mediterranean to Greece. The vessel traveled to South Africa, Kenya, and Pakistan.
"He was very proud to be in the Navy," his daughter Laura said. "He loved that and was patriotic."
He received an associate degree in public service technology and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, both from the University of Toledo.
His son Thomas Mikolajczyk died in 1998.
Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Sikorski, whom he married March 12, 1960; daughters Laura Staten and Renita Mikolajczyk; sons Michael and Timothy Mikolajczyk; sister, Carol Ostermeyer; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig Church.
The family suggests tributes to in Cleveland.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019