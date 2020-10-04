1/2
Norman T. Zahn
1936 - 2020
Norman T. Zahn

Norman T. Zahn, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Frank and Mary Zywiczynski.

Norman was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He enjoyed going out to eat. Norman was known for being faithful to his family and God.

Left to cherish Norman's memory are his children, Dennis (Connie) Zahn, Elizabeth Geer, and Victoria Racicot; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Hank Zywiczynski. Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Zahn; son, David Zahn; and grandson, Michael Racicot.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the charity of the donor's choice.

Family will be receiving guests for Graveside Services on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Norman's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
