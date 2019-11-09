|
|
Norman Thaddeus "Butch" Mikolajczyk
Norman Thaddeus "Butch" Mikolajczyk, age 81, of Bowling Green, OH and formerly of E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Perrysburg facility surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 12, 1938 in Toledo, OH to Thaddeus and Henrietta (Bialorucki) Mikolajczyk. Norm was a graduate of St. Adalbert grade school and Woodward High School, Class of 1956. He entered the U.S. Navy that same year and proudly served aboard the U.S.S. Cotton, DD669, a WWII Destroyer, for 2 years.
Following his military service, Norm worked for A.P. Parts Corporation for 5 years. It was during this time that he met his wife Shirley. They were married on March 12, 1960. A few years later Norm was hired by the Toledo Police department. He worked the first 10 years in uniform before becoming a detective, first in the theft squad, then 10 years in the homicide squad, 5 years in burglary, and finally 3 years on the afternoon shift at the bureau, handling all types of felonies. He retired in 1991.
Norm received his Associates Degree in Public Service Technology, graduating with high honors in 1974, and his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice in 1977, both from the University of Toledo. Born and raised in Toledo's Historic Polish Village, he continued to live there until his retirement, when he and Shirley moved to Bowling Green. Norm was a former member of the F.O.P. Skilled with numbers, he often helped his fellow officers in making financial decisions regarding their pensions prior to their retirement. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking. He was a longtime member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church.
Norm is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley (Sikorski) Mikolajczyk; daughters, Laura (Michael) Staten and Renita (Sandy) Mikolajczyk; sons, Michael (Laura) and Timothy (Marie) Mikolajczyk; special daughter-in-law, Rosemary (John) Mikolajczyk; sister; Carol (Rob) Ostermeyer; and sister-in-law, Shirley Sikorski. Also surviving are grandchildren, Andrew (Dawn), Angela, and Aaron Mikolajczyk, Marie (Chris) Gaertner, Matthew (Heidi) Mikolajczyk, Michael (Stephanie) Staten; and Brittany (Bruce) Schwabel; great-grandchildren, Ben, Haydn, McKenna, Mason, Gavin, Hendrix, London, Mikey, Brucie Jr., and Brayden; special friends, Geneva and Julie Wozniak, Ghasson Talfa, Jim Kitchen, Don Johns, and Joe and Carol Dymczak; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Mikolajczyk; stepmother, Lois Mikolajczyk; sister, Cindy Lawson; and brother, Ronald "Mickey" Mikolajczyk.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Monday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig Church at 10 a.m. The 606 Burial Corps will conclude with a Military Committal Service in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
"You can finish the rest; I'll be watching, LOL, from a place where there is a good breeze, not too warm, and family waiting to meet me. If that should occur I know that I'm in a good place."
Memorial donations may be given to ,11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106-2364. Condolences may be shared
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019