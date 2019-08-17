|
(News story) HELENA, Ohio - Norman Van Ness, Sr., 73, a career steel fabricator whose mechanical know-how brought acclaim as he teamed with his father and brother to modify and build race cars, died Aug. 1 at home in Sandusky County's Washington Township.
The cause of death was arrhythmia, but he had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer since the end of 2016, said his son, Norm, Jr.
Because of his illness, Mr. Van Ness retired from his employer of 40 years, Apex Metal Fabricating and Machine Co.
"He would probably still be working. They weren't bosses and coworkers, hey were friends and family," said his son, former chief meteorologist of WNWO-TV, Channel 24. "He enjoyed the challenge of doing something different every day," his son said.
"It was always kind of fun, because if you were driving through town, and there was something he built, he'd point that out," his son said. "He had a mechanical brain. He was a tinkerer and had the mechanical smarts to understand how anything worked and even to build things."
Mr. Van Ness earlier owned a service station in Gibsonburg, Norm's Texaco.
In 2014, the Van Ness family - he, his late father Harold Van Ness, Sr., and his late brother, Harold "Jim" Van Ness, Jr. - were inducted to the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame. "Campaigned super modifieds and and spring cars from 1956 to 1975. Several hall of fame members have driven their race cars," according to the plaque listing the family as inductees.
"He had to accept on behalf of the family. It was a little bittersweet. It was great they were getting the recognition, but not as great, because his brother and dad weren't there with him," his son said.
His father started out by modifying coupes from the 1930s and '40s for dirt racing.
"It became a family effort, once the boys were old enough to start working on the cars and putting them together," his son said.
Later, vehicles were from-scratch efforts. The Van Ness family traveled to tracks Toledo, Sandusky, and Attica, Ohio, and in Pennsylvania as drivers raced in their cars.
If someone's car got wrecked on Saturday, race day, others stopped by on Sunday to lend a hand.
"They were competitive on the track, but off the track, everybody was helping everybody out," his son said.
The family moved out of race cars by the mid-1970s.
He was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Fremont to Marvel and Harold Van Ness, Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of Gibsonburg High School.
Surviving are his wife, the former Victoria Pressler, whom he married Oct. 29, 1966; son, Norman Van Ness, Jr.; daughter, Amy Black; sister, Jean Roepke; a granddaughter; two step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
A life celebration will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Sandusky County Sportsmen's Club on State Rt. 600 east of Gibsonburg. Arrangements are by Herman-Veh Funeral Home, Gibsonburg. The family suggests tributes to the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame or the scholarship program of the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation in Columbus.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 17, 2019