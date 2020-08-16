Norman Victor Loeffler, Jr.
Norman Victor Loeffler, Jr., age 88, of Adrian, MI, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Adrian, MI. Born on February 26, 1932, in Toledo, OH, to Norman V. and Ruth E. (Shutt) Loeffler, Sr. He married Barbara J. Houghton on February 19, 1955, in Toledo, OH, and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2018. Norman lived most of his life in Toledo, OH, before moving to Adrian in 2018. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950. Norman was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Air Force in Morocco and Tripoli from 1951-1954. Norman was formerly employed at Seaboard Finance, Front Loan, Brown Pontiac and DeSalle Real Estate. He then owned and operated the Birmoor Club, the Omni Bar, the Tennysons Bar and the Parkway Lounge all in Toledo. He retired in 1994. He enjoyed golfing and crossword puzzles.
Surviving is one daughter, Julie Jarrett of Manitou Beach, MI; one granddaughter, Jessica Mead; one great-granddaughter, Emmry; one sister, Carolyn Sopher of Kalamazoo, MI; nieces, nephews and special friends, Rick and Norma Brittingham. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; one son, Michael Loeffler; one son-in-law, Charles Jarrett and two sisters, Patricia Laston and Lynette Reagan.
Cremation has taken place and there will no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, MI. Send condolences to: www.brownvanhemert.com