1/1
Norman Victor Loeffler Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Victor Loeffler, Jr.

Norman Victor Loeffler, Jr., age 88, of Adrian, MI, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Adrian, MI. Born on February 26, 1932, in Toledo, OH, to Norman V. and Ruth E. (Shutt) Loeffler, Sr. He married Barbara J. Houghton on February 19, 1955, in Toledo, OH, and she preceded him in death on December 1, 2018. Norman lived most of his life in Toledo, OH, before moving to Adrian in 2018. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950. Norman was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Air Force in Morocco and Tripoli from 1951-1954. Norman was formerly employed at Seaboard Finance, Front Loan, Brown Pontiac and DeSalle Real Estate. He then owned and operated the Birmoor Club, the Omni Bar, the Tennysons Bar and the Parkway Lounge all in Toledo. He retired in 1994. He enjoyed golfing and crossword puzzles.

Surviving is one daughter, Julie Jarrett of Manitou Beach, MI; one granddaughter, Jessica Mead; one great-granddaughter, Emmry; one sister, Carolyn Sopher of Kalamazoo, MI; nieces, nephews and special friends, Rick and Norma Brittingham. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; one son, Michael Loeffler; one son-in-law, Charles Jarrett and two sisters, Patricia Laston and Lynette Reagan.

Cremation has taken place and there will no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, MI. Send condolences to: www.brownvanhemert.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved