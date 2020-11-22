Norman W. AlbrightNorm "Normy" Albright, 76 of Perrysburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.Norm was born August 24, 1944 in Toledo to the late Norm Sr. and Laura (Baugher) Albright and went to school at Macomber High School. He married Jeri Lykins on January 18, 1962. Norm took engineering classes at the University of Toledo and worked as a project engineer for Owens-Illinois for 48 years. He travelled internationally for O-I and spent significant time working in Tschernitz, Germany and Voronezh, Russia as well as Los Guayos, Vuenzuela. Norm was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, hitting a hole-in-one on May 4, 2015 at Highland Meadows. He shared his birthday and his love of golf with his grandson, Jack.Norm is lovingly survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeri Albright; children, Larry Albright (Theresa) and Shelly Funderburg (Bill); sister, Gerry Hoffman (Mike); brother, Marvin Albright; grandchildren, Alea and Noelle Albright, Jack and Emma Funderburg; and his best friend, Willie the Ragdoll Cat. He was also preceded in death by five sisters.Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home, Holland Springfield Chapel. Due to the current pandemic, no public services will be held. Memorials may be given to Boulevard Christian Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in 2021.