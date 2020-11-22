1/1
Norman W. Albright
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman W. Albright

Norm "Normy" Albright, 76 of Perrysburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Norm was born August 24, 1944 in Toledo to the late Norm Sr. and Laura (Baugher) Albright and went to school at Macomber High School. He married Jeri Lykins on January 18, 1962. Norm took engineering classes at the University of Toledo and worked as a project engineer for Owens-Illinois for 48 years. He travelled internationally for O-I and spent significant time working in Tschernitz, Germany and Voronezh, Russia as well as Los Guayos, Vuenzuela. Norm was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, hitting a hole-in-one on May 4, 2015 at Highland Meadows. He shared his birthday and his love of golf with his grandson, Jack.

Norm is lovingly survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeri Albright; children, Larry Albright (Theresa) and Shelly Funderburg (Bill); sister, Gerry Hoffman (Mike); brother, Marvin Albright; grandchildren, Alea and Noelle Albright, Jack and Emma Funderburg; and his best friend, Willie the Ragdoll Cat. He was also preceded in death by five sisters.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home, Holland Springfield Chapel. Due to the current pandemic, no public services will be held. Memorials may be given to Boulevard Christian Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in 2021.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved