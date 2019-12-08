|
Norman Wiczynski
Norman S. Wiczynski, age 80, of Toledo, passed away December 6, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born December 31, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Wallace and Virginia (Lipper) Wiczynski. Norman played football, basketball and baseball for Woodward High School and was even scouted by the Detroit Tigers as early as 8th grade. Unfortunately an injury ended his chance to continue on with baseball after high school. Norman married Rosalie Urbanski October 17, 1959 in St. Hedwig Church. They were members of St. Hyacinth Church where he was an usher and a member of the Holy Name Society. When his children began grade school they became members of Gesu Catholic Church where they have attended the past 38 years. Norman worked for Ace Hardware in their warehouse until retiring in 2003 and happily becoming a baby sitting grandpa.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Rosalie; children, Denise (Chris) Wiczynski-Huddleston, Michelle Wiczynski and Randy (Nicole) Wiczynski; sister, Barbara Gawrych; brothers, Jerry (Joyce) Wiczynski, Don (Carol) Wiczynski, Teddy "Ralph" (Debbie) Wiczynski and Raymond Wiczynski. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Amber (Alex) Pauken, Dustin, Samantha and Carlee Wiczynski, one great grandchild; Zoey Pauken and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother Edward.
Norman's Life Celebration will begin Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055. The family will also receive friends Thursday December 12th, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. in Gesu Catholic Church, where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Norman's family would like to thank the great people of ProMedica Hospice especially Wanda, Kayla and Jo for their loving care.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019