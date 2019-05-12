|
|
Norman William Sieler
Norman William Sieler, age 90, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services for Norman will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Petersburg with Pastor Mark Flory officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019