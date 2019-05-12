Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Petersburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Sieler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman William Sieler


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman William Sieler Obituary
Norman William Sieler

Norman William Sieler, age 90, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services for Norman will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Petersburg with Pastor Mark Flory officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Petersburg. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now