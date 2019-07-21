Nova May Haas



Nova May Haas, age 81, life-long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in her home, Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019. She was born May 1, 1938 in Swanton to Stanley and Marie Abbott. Nova graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, and on September 14, 1957 married William "Bill" Haas. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2010.



Nova was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and its Rosary-Altar Society. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was a member of the Neapolis Country Quilt Guild. Nova also loved "winning" at Bingo. Most of all she loved being around her family and friends.



Nova will be greatly missed by her children, Joe Haas, of Delta, OH, Gregory (Sabrina) Haas of Wauseon, OH, Brenda (Pete) DeGroff, of West Unity, OH and Tim Haas, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; son-in-law, Jim Lumbrezer, of Swanton, OH; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren whom she adored; brother, Ed (Charlotte) Abbott; sister, Catherine Rodriguez; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat (Judy) Haas, Ray (Janet) Haas, Fred (Mary) Haas, Nancy Haas, Rita Haas, Yasha (Kirk) Arant and Janet (Gene) Lyons; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, Bill, Nova was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Lumbrezer; grandson, Daniel Holt and brother, Dennis Abbott.



Family and friends may visit Monday, July 22nd from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, July 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019