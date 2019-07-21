Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Nova Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nova May Haas


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nova May Haas Obituary
Nova May Haas

Nova May Haas, age 81, life-long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away in her home, Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019. She was born May 1, 1938 in Swanton to Stanley and Marie Abbott. Nova graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, and on September 14, 1957 married William "Bill" Haas. He preceded her in death on August 27, 2010.

Nova was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and its Rosary-Altar Society. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was a member of the Neapolis Country Quilt Guild. Nova also loved "winning" at Bingo. Most of all she loved being around her family and friends.

Nova will be greatly missed by her children, Joe Haas, of Delta, OH, Gregory (Sabrina) Haas of Wauseon, OH, Brenda (Pete) DeGroff, of West Unity, OH and Tim Haas, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; son-in-law, Jim Lumbrezer, of Swanton, OH; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren whom she adored; brother, Ed (Charlotte) Abbott; sister, Catherine Rodriguez; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat (Judy) Haas, Ray (Janet) Haas, Fred (Mary) Haas, Nancy Haas, Rita Haas, Yasha (Kirk) Arant and Janet (Gene) Lyons; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Bill, Nova was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Lumbrezer; grandson, Daniel Holt and brother, Dennis Abbott.

Family and friends may visit Monday, July 22nd from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, July 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now