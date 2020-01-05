|
Nyssa Boyer
Nyssa C. Boyer, age 47, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Toledo on October 24, 1972, to Fred and Christine Hammer. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Nyssa was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Hammer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randolph Boyer Sr.; son, Randolph Boyer Jr.; daughter, Amber ( Curtis Green) Boyer; grandchildren, Annabella, Amelia and Curtis Jr. Nyssa is survived by her mother, Christine Hammer; father, Fred Hammer; sister, Joanna (Michael) Tampurages and aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Nyssa will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 11:00 am until time of service beginning at 12 (noon) at Blanchard Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612. Interment to follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020