Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
1972 - 2019
Nyssa Boyer Obituary
Nyssa Boyer

Nyssa C. Boyer, age 47, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Toledo on October 24, 1972, to Fred and Christine Hammer. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Nyssa was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Hammer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Randolph Boyer Sr.; son, Randolph Boyer Jr.; daughter, Amber ( Curtis Green) Boyer; grandchildren, Annabella, Amelia and Curtis Jr. Nyssa is survived by her mother, Christine Hammer; father, Fred Hammer; sister, Joanna (Michael) Tampurages and aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Nyssa will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 11:00 am until time of service beginning at 12 (noon) at Blanchard Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612. Interment to follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
