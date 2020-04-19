O'Deal "Dee" Boose 6/12/1932 - 4/15/2020 O'Deal "Dee" Boose died April 15, 2020 at the Goerlich Center in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born on June 12, 1932 in Gordo, Alabama to Benjamin and Maude Fair. She married Phillip S. Boose on June 13, 1953. Dee was an integral part of their family business, Phillip S. Boose Builders in Lambertville, Michigan, for over 30 years. She obtained her Real Estate License and sold many new construction homes built by the company. She took care of the books there, as well as at Al Smith's Place in Bucyrus Ohio. Together, Phil and Dee spent many years involved in the Samaria Lodge 438 where she was an Eastern star, as well as the Zenobia Shrine in Toledo, Ohio. Dee was a member of the Zenobia Ladies Shrine, Dendarah Court No. 10, L.O.S.N.A in Toledo, as well as the Jesterettes. They went on several trips over the years with the Zenobia Shrine. She also enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. Dee is survived by her children, Michael (Robin) Boose and Connie (Dave) Leonhardt; grandchildren, Hannah, Catherine and Rachel Boose, and Baylee Leonhardt; her siblings, Jack Fair and Bennie Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip S. Boose; twin brother, O'Neil (Buck) Fair; sisters, Jewel Rozek and Doris Tippins. The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks for the excellent care given to Dee by the Goerlich Center in Sylvania over the last several years. Special thanks to her caregiver, Reagan Jordan-Wynn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goerlich Center or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A private memorial service will be held. www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2020.