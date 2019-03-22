Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Oberta J. Purney


1938 - 2019
Oberta J. Purney, 80, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home. Oberta was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 16, 1938 to Leo and Thelma (Cox) Ackley. She played various instruments, all by ear, and loved playing in church. Oberta loved gardening and fishing.

Oberta is survived by daughters, Connie Ramon, Karen Wagoner and Brenda Baker; son, William M. Wagoner; and lifelong friend, William R. Wagoner. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pauline Billings; and brother, Ted Ackley.

Services will be private. Interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park will take place at a later date. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019
