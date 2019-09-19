|
|
Obie Lee Lincoln
Mrs. Obie Lee Lincoln, age 96, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Ridgewood Manor with loving family by her side. She was born on June 20, 1923 to Obie and Essie (Hughley) Phason in Texarkana, Texas. Obie was a teacher with Toledo Public Schools for many years and loved helping others. She was a longtime member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Obie was a talented musician and played the piano and organ at other Baptist churches in the area. She will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Lincoln, Sr.; grandchildren, Derrick Lincoln, Mattie Lincoln, and Errick Lincoln. Obie is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Lonnie Lincoln; son, Rhonye Lincoln, Sr.; 10 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43604 with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at church. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
To leave a special message for Obie's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019