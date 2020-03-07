|
|
Odell C. Winston
Odell C. Winston, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Odell was born in Lynch, Kentucky on April 22, 1930 to Cleveland and Nancy (Wilson) Winstead. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On December 29, 1953, he married the love of his life, Ottea Mullins. For the next 66 years of his life, he had his best friend and wife beside him, rarely spending a night apart. They were completely devoted to each other; "two peas in a pod - Ott & Odell." Mr. Winston owned his own trucking business in Virginia before moving to Ohio in 1965. Thereafter, he was employed as a Union Boilermaker out of Local 85, retiring in 1992. His hobbies included: woodworking, cheering on the New York Yankees, watching western movies, and relaxing on his front porch swing. His true love was spending time with his family at their family cabin in Virginia. He was a wonderfully patient and supportive, father, grandfather, and great-grand father who loved practical jokes.
Odell is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ottea; children, Connie (David) Swemba, Jack Winston (Theresa), and Rebecca (David) Sattler; grandchildren, Hillary (Matthew) Hagemeyer, Grant (Melissa) Swemba, Kennedy, Regan, and Dylan Sattler; great-grandchildren, Logan, Noah, Clare, and Ella; brother, Elmo; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James, Willie, and Evan.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the .
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020