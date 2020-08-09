Mrs. Odessa King (Donehue)Mrs. Odessa King (Donehue) 94, departed this life on August 2, 2020 at the Laurels of Toledo surrounded by her caring family. Odessa was born on September 19, 1925 in Rome, Georgia to the late Ben Ferguson and the late Eileen Fletcher. In the late 1950s Odessa came to Toledo to live with her family, the late Robert and Odessa Fletcher, to pursue her Cosmetology career. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.The celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Family Hour/Wake at 10 a.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Floyd Smith, Officiant and Eulogist.