1/1
Odessa (Donehue) King
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Odessa King (Donehue)

Mrs. Odessa King (Donehue) 94, departed this life on August 2, 2020 at the Laurels of Toledo surrounded by her caring family. Odessa was born on September 19, 1925 in Rome, Georgia to the late Ben Ferguson and the late Eileen Fletcher. In the late 1950s Odessa came to Toledo to live with her family, the late Robert and Odessa Fletcher, to pursue her Cosmetology career. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.

The celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Family Hour/Wake at 10 a.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Floyd Smith, Officiant and Eulogist.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Wake
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved