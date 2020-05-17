Oletha Jane Dennis
On Friday May 15, 2020, Jane Dennis, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all passed away at Story Point of Waterville. She was 82 years old. Jane was born on August 18, 1937 in Wood County, Ohio . She grew up with six siblings in Hoytville, Ohio. Jane married Bernard "Ben" Dennis on October 19, 1957. Ben and Jane raised their three children, Leo, Mike, and Lynne to love God, Family and Neighbor, and to always be respectful and kind. Jane worked as a cook for Springfield schools. She retired in 2008 after 27 years. She enjoyed and excelled at cooking, gardening, and flower arranging, but she was best at being a wonderful mom.
Jane is survived by her son, Mike Dennis; daughter, Lynne (Terry) Cousino; grandchildren, Ben (Alli) Cousino, Liz (Tom) Velker, Haley (Isaiah) Miller, Alec (Lexi) Dennis; and great grandchildren, Jack Cousino, Anna Cousino, John Velker, and a baby girl due in July.
Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ben; loving son, Leo; parents, Bob and Judy Bishop; and all of her siblings. Jane spent the last nine months of her life in the memory care section of Story Point of Waterville. She loved the friends she made there and her family will be forever grateful for the loving care she received from Tara and the entire, amazing and wonderful staff at Story Point.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral, Maumee, Ohio. Funeral services will be private but can be viewed via live stream on her obituary page at walkerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jane's memory may be directed to Story Point of Waterville, Elara Caring Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. To leave online expresssions of sympathy for the family please visit:
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.