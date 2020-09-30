Olga Maciukiewicz
05/01/1927 - 09/26/2020
Olga Maciukiewicz, age 93, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Parkcliff Memory Care. Olga was born in Kurman, Russia and immigrated to the United States from Germany in May of 1949. She initially lived in the Bronx and Brooklyn in New York and had worked as a seamstress and a cook at Schraffts in New York. Olga brought her family to Toledo in 1977 and she retired as a food service employee from Toledo Public Schools in 1993. She was very active in the Polish community of Toledo. Olga was involved with the St. Adalbert Altar and Rosary Society at St. Adalbert Catholic Church where she was a member for years. She always felt a connection to pray to Our Lady of Czestochowa. In 1999 she went with a group to Rome and met Pope John Paul. Pani Olga, which she was known as by many, loved to walk. In the Polish neighborhood you would see her walking and she would always be dressed to the hilt and have her high heels on, no matter if it was to do her banking, going to McDonald's or going to church. Throughout the years Olga was a member of Dist 6 P.A.V.A Ladies Auxiliary, the Polish National Alliance and The Echoes of Poland Dance Ensemble. She spent many years helping The Echoes make pierogi for their dinners. Olga was also a fabulous cook and baker.
Olga is survived by her children, Bruno (Cookie), Stan (Patty), Ted (Ginny) and Kris (Rob), and a "Babcia" to 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Lagrange St, where the Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Any contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
or Parkcliff Memory Care Community in Olga's name.www.urbanskifuneralhome.com