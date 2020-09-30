1/1
Olga Maciukiewicz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Maciukiewicz

05/01/1927 - 09/26/2020

Olga Maciukiewicz, age 93, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Parkcliff Memory Care. Olga was born in Kurman, Russia and immigrated to the United States from Germany in May of 1949. She initially lived in the Bronx and Brooklyn in New York and had worked as a seamstress and a cook at Schraffts in New York. Olga brought her family to Toledo in 1977 and she retired as a food service employee from Toledo Public Schools in 1993. She was very active in the Polish community of Toledo. Olga was involved with the St. Adalbert Altar and Rosary Society at St. Adalbert Catholic Church where she was a member for years. She always felt a connection to pray to Our Lady of Czestochowa. In 1999 she went with a group to Rome and met Pope John Paul. Pani Olga, which she was known as by many, loved to walk. In the Polish neighborhood you would see her walking and she would always be dressed to the hilt and have her high heels on, no matter if it was to do her banking, going to McDonald's or going to church. Throughout the years Olga was a member of Dist 6 P.A.V.A Ladies Auxiliary, the Polish National Alliance and The Echoes of Poland Dance Ensemble. She spent many years helping The Echoes make pierogi for their dinners. Olga was also a fabulous cook and baker.

Olga is survived by her children, Bruno (Cookie), Stan (Patty), Ted (Ginny) and Kris (Rob), and a "Babcia" to 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in St. Adalbert Catholic Church, Lagrange St, where the Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Any contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Parkcliff Memory Care Community in Olga's name.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Burial
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 244-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urbanski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved