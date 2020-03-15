|
Olga V. Pershing
Olga Victoria Pershing, 95, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services at Wolf Creek after a long decline in health. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on April 26, 1924. A child of the depression, she was the youngest of four children born to the late John Shoemaker and Olga (Jensen) Shoemaker.
Olga grew up with her three brothers in Ottumwa, Iowa. Her mother was born in Denmark and immigrated to the United States in her late teens. Both mother and daughter enjoyed many summer visits to Wisconsin to be with their Danish cousins.
Upon her high school graduation she worked at the local newspaper as a proof reader. In 1946 she married John Arthur Pershing of Muncie, Indiana, who was stationed in Ottumwa with the Navy as a flight instructor. She spent most of her early marriage raising their son, John Arthur Pershing, Jr.
Olga was preceded in death by her brothers, John Shoemaker, Robert Shoemaker and Thomas Shoemaker. She is survived by her son, John Jr. of Cortlandt Manor, NY (Tina); grandchildren John Arthur III of Briarcliff Manor, NY (Kate), Ian Vincent of Rochester, NY, and Claire Ellen of St. Louis, MO. In addition, Olga is survived by several nieces and nephews, and was particularly close to her husband's niece, Terre (Pershing) Combs.
Friends may call at the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419) 381-1900, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Genacross Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. Memorials in Olga's memory may take the form of contributions to Zion United Methodist Church.
