Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map

Olga V. Pershing


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga V. Pershing Obituary
Olga V. Pershing

Olga Victoria Pershing, 95, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services at Wolf Creek after a long decline in health. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on April 26, 1924. A child of the depression, she was the youngest of four children born to the late John Shoemaker and Olga (Jensen) Shoemaker.

Olga grew up with her three brothers in Ottumwa, Iowa. Her mother was born in Denmark and immigrated to the United States in her late teens. Both mother and daughter enjoyed many summer visits to Wisconsin to be with their Danish cousins.

Upon her high school graduation she worked at the local newspaper as a proof reader. In 1946 she married John Arthur Pershing of Muncie, Indiana, who was stationed in Ottumwa with the Navy as a flight instructor. She spent most of her early marriage raising their son, John Arthur Pershing, Jr.

Olga was preceded in death by her brothers, John Shoemaker, Robert Shoemaker and Thomas Shoemaker. She is survived by her son, John Jr. of Cortlandt Manor, NY (Tina); grandchildren John Arthur III of Briarcliff Manor, NY (Kate), Ian Vincent of Rochester, NY, and Claire Ellen of St. Louis, MO. In addition, Olga is survived by several nieces and nephews, and was particularly close to her husband's niece, Terre (Pershing) Combs.

Friends may call at the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419) 381-1900, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Genacross Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek. Memorials in Olga's memory may take the form of contributions to Zion United Methodist Church.

To leave a special message for Olga's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -