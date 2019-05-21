Olga Vallejo



Olga Vallejo, 68, of Oregon, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born May 28, 1950 to Anselmo, Sr. and Ernestina (Hernandez) Marquez, in Port Clinton. Olga was a campaign finance auditor for the Lucas County Board of Elections prior to her retirement.



Olga is survived by her daughters, Monica Adams, Christina (Michael) Suffel, Jessica (Rob) Tischler, Andrea Vallejo; grandchildren, John Phillip, Javier, Judah, Mia, Gianna, Sophia, Dominic, Cecilia, Lucia, Phillip Joaquin; siblings, Anselmo, Jr. (Debbie Kaiser), Theresa Ornelas, Sam (Karen), Maryann (Mike) Bailey, and Dina Kromenacker. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Phillip W. Vallejo; son, Phillip, Jr.; parents; and brother, Steven. The family would like to extend a thank you to Regency Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon (419-693-9304) on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3 - 8 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral in Toledo, with the family to receive guests beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019