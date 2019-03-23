Oliver Fredrick "Bud" Burrow



Oliver Fredrick (Bud) Burrow was born January 2, 1933 in Toledo to Oliver Nathan Burrow and Martha Susan Fredericksen. He grew up on Lawton Ave in Toledo, OH and one day he was climbing a tree and slipped and fell. He landed at the feet of Jacquelyn Lee. His fate was sealed. They married in 1952 and promptly started a family. Their first child, Susan was born while Bud was serving in the Army in Austria during the Korean Was. When Bud came home he was a very busy man. He started his apprenticeship in Tool & Die at the Dura Corp and continued working on creating a family. Along came Mark, Laurie and Matt. When Bud started a new career at Ford Motor Co. in Wood Haven he moved his growing family from 325th in Point Place over to a bigger home in Shoreland. During the next couple of years he worked on raising his family and started on making his dream of being his own boss come true. Right around 1970 he took the first steps to doing just that. Bud and his friend Bob Brown started B&B Rent-A-Rent. Bud and his son, Mark working out of Bob's garage and fighting Toledo City Council won the right to put their signs on the streets of Toledo. The sign business turned into B&B Machining & Fabricating, which Bud and Bob ran the business together for several years. In 1978, Bud ventured off with his son, Mark and created Burrow Industries, Inc. in Temperance, MI. Bud, Mark & Matt along with all kinds of friends and family have worked at Burrow Ind. over the years. It was a good solid business, still running strong today. Bud retired at 68 to travel the country in his motor home with his wife and dog(s). He was very proud to say he visited every state, including Alaska-thanks to his "Brother"-in-law, Devon & sister-in-law, Ginger. He even made it to Hawaii-though not in the motorhome.



Bud was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Jacquelyn; his daughter, Susan; his brother, Gene (Buster); and grandson, David Moore.



Left to miss him are his children, Mark Burrow, Laurie (Glenn) Hamilton, and Matthew (Debbie) Burrow; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steven) Mayo, Michael (Crystal) Oehlers, Craig (Julia) Burrow, Lynne (Nate) Delong, Lucas (Debra) Mikolayczyk, Brandy (Keith) Duslak, and Brandon (Jennifer) Burrow; and 18 great-grandchildren. Also left to miss Bud is special daughter-in-law, Sue (Robert) Robida.



Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 24 from 2-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Oliver will begin Monday, March 25 at 11 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be given to the of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary