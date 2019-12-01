Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
Olivia India Phifer Obituary
Olivia India Phifer

Olivia India Phifer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Phifer, III, departed this life on November 3, 2019. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Olivia is a 2011 graduate of Maumee Valley Country Day School, 2015 alumna of Howard University and received a Masters Degree in 2018 from SKEMA Business School in Valbonne, France. She was employed by 22 Miles as a Marketing Content Specialist at the time of her death.

She is survived by her parents, sisters, and numerous friends and relatives.

Memorial services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Family visitation at 11:00 a.m., service at 12:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
