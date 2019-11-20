Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
More Obituaries for Ollie Williams
Ollie Mae Williams


1924 - 2019
Ollie Mae Williams Obituary
Ms. Ollie Mae Williams

Ms. Ollie Mae Williams departed this earthly life on November 16, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was born in Yazoo, Mississippi on May 11, 1924 to her mother Minnie Bowers. She migrated to Toledo, Ohio in the 1940's. She was a devote Christian who loved the Lord and enjoyed reading the Bible. She loved her family immensely. She was passionate about cooking and baking especially for family gatherings and holidays. The Lord blessed her to live 95 wonderful years. She was loved and will be missed dearly.

She leaves to cherish her life daughters, Dorothy Burgess and Gloria Williams; son Charles Williams; grandchildren, Marvin (Latoya) Burgess, Shurita Burgess, Shawn Burgess and Tyrone Burgess. Along with eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son, Edward Williams; sister, Rose Jennings; son-in-law, Philip Burgess; and grandson, Dennis L. McGee.

The family will receive guests on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019
