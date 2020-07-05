Omajean RoperOmajean Roper, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jean was born October 23, 1926 to Albert and Evelyn (Morse) Gentz on Starr Avenue, Oregon, Ohio. In 1944, she graduated from Clay High School and later Davis Business College. For over 50 years, Jean worked at Toledo Printing as a proofreader and in cost accounting. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and went on 10 cruises.Jean married Cliff Roper April 9, 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2000 along with her parents and brother, Jerry Gentz. Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Gentz; niece, Linda Gentz; nephew, Ray Gentz; step-daughters, Julie Roper, and Laurie (Gary) Barnhart; along with many loving family members and friends.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:00 p.m. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church Toledo or Ohio Living Hospice.