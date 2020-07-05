1/1
Omajean Roper
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Omajean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Omajean Roper

Omajean Roper, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jean was born October 23, 1926 to Albert and Evelyn (Morse) Gentz on Starr Avenue, Oregon, Ohio. In 1944, she graduated from Clay High School and later Davis Business College. For over 50 years, Jean worked at Toledo Printing as a proofreader and in cost accounting. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and went on 10 cruises.

Jean married Cliff Roper April 9, 1960 and he preceded her in death in 2000 along with her parents and brother, Jerry Gentz. Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Gentz; niece, Linda Gentz; nephew, Ray Gentz; step-daughters, Julie Roper, and Laurie (Gary) Barnhart; along with many loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:00 p.m. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church Toledo or Ohio Living Hospice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral
12:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved