Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
Toledo, OH
Interment
Following Services
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Ona M. "Nonie" (Reichert) Kazmier


1929 - 2019
Ona M. "Nonie" (Reichert) Kazmier Obituary
Ona M. "Nonie" (Reichert) Kazmier

Ona M. (Reichert) Kazmier, 90, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio. Ona was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 4,1929, to Arthur and Marie (Kamper) Reichert. She was married to David for 38 years before his death on August 31, 1989. Ona and David lovingly adopted three children and shared unconditional love, was a doting grandmother and an excellent "domestic engineer".

Ona is survived by her children, Linda Means, Timothy (Bonnie) Kazmier, Amy (Phil) Henderson; grandchildren, Adam, Lindsay, Mark (Jessica) Truna and Shane and Cairra Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Don and Bob Reichert and son-in-law, Darrell Means.

A resident of Toledo, Ohio, for 76 years, Ona moved to Temperance, Michigan, to live with her daughter, Linda, son-in-law, grandchildren and dogs (Coco and Shadow) who all loved her dearly.

She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1947, and was a life-long member of Christ the King Catholic Church where she also volunteered. Additionally, she was a Charter Life Member and past President of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, member of the Disabled American Veterans, and co-founder of the "Over 50 group".

Ona worked for Ohio Bell for five years. She enjoyed reading, playing rummy, painting by numbers, sending greeting cards and volunteering her time at various hospitals.

The family will host a visitation at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43613, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 9th, at Christ The King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ The King Catholic Church or Ebeid Hospice https://giving.promedica.org/ebeidhospice

The family wishes a special thank you to the staff of Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Flower Hospital and Ebeid Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ona's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019
