Opal Irene Toneff
Opal Irene Toneff, also known as "Mrs. T", age 93, passed away peacefully at Ebeid Hospice on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Opal was born on November 25, 1926 in Pettisville, OH to Henry and Catherine Keller, the 3rd youngest of 10 children. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1944 and the following week set out to visit one of her brothers in Oakland, CA. She lived and worked in California until returning back to Ohio in 1949 where she met her husband of 68 years, James Toneff, and they set up home in Toledo.
Opal was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for 40 years and later became a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. During her years at Holy Cross she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, helped with the blood bank (having donated 5 gallons over the years herself), was in charge of the Feed Your Neighbor program, and was President of the Ladies League. She was also a dietician at the Holy Cross Day care for 21 years, planning menus and preparing homemade lunches for 100 + children every day. Opal had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior and knew she would be with Him in heaven.
Opal loved being a mom and grandmother. Her extremely generous nature was only surpassed by her strength of character and independence. Well into her 80's she continued to take early morning neighborhood walks, rake the yard, and shovel the snow. Despite her health conditions in later years, she persevered bravely and enjoyed the people and activities available to her while living at West Park Place in Toledo.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary; granddaughter, Dr. Lauren (Tony) Maziarz; sister, Thelma Hahn; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, James Toneff; sisters, Kathryn Baldys, Helen Knepley, and Rosie Kruse; brothers, Henry, Carl, Eddie, Paul, and Bill.
Her family is forever grateful for special neighbors, friends, and more recently the staffs of West Park Place, Senior Care Management, Promedica Home Hospice, and Ebeid Hospice for the support and kindness shown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lutheran Church of Our Savior.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Opal's life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of our Savior, 2820 W. Alexis Road, Toledo, OH 43613, with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at church. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Newcomer - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300) assisted the family with professional services.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020