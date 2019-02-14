|
Opal Jones-Bundy
Opal Jones-Bundy, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Ridgewood Manor. She was born on July 17, 1934 to Luster and Laura (Lee) Monhollen in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ernest Bundy; daughter, Colleen Davis; grandchildren, Jay (Linda) Davis and Ivy Davis; 5 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Nadine Solis, Carl (Barb) Monhollen, Ellis (Beverly) Monhollen and Thelma (Arlie) Fuson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edna Monhollen, Dora Eaton, L.S. Monhollen and Willard Monhollen.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 with her Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Lawson. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
To leave a special message for Opal's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019