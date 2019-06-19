Ora Alleman



Ora Alleman, age 84, of Holland, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 17th, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born May 18th, 1935 in Fayette, Ohio to Henry and Pearl (Benner) Alleman.



Ora graduated from Bowling Green State University with a BSBA and continued his education at the University of Toledo where he received his Master's in Finance. He was proud to be known as a devoted Falcon Football and Men's and Women's Basketball fan.



Ora had a long banking career with Toledo Trust, Society and Key Banks, where he retired as an Executive Vice President. His true love for commercial banking and direct client relationships led him to continue on at National City, Capital and 5/3 Banks, where he was a Commercial Loan Officer.



Throughout his retirement Ora spent many years advising local small businesses and serving as a SCORE counselor. He served on many boards of local organizations including Lutheran Social Services, Hospice of NWO and Gendron, Inc.



Ora was a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran, Zion UM and Epworth UM Churches.



The relationships Ora built through his family and friends, his work, his service and church, his tennis and his love for Marco Island, Florida were the focus of his life. His concern for others was evident. He had that rare ability to always listen first.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Wilbur and Dick Alleman. Ora is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Luann (Semler) Alleman; sons, David (Lisa) and Doug (Nadia) Alleman; grandchildren, Emily (Kevin) Steinman, Chris, Lindsey, Maria and Charlie Alleman; great-grandson, Nathan Steinman; sister, Emma Ruggiero; brother-in-law, Don (Gretchen) Semler and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave. Ottawa Hills, from 2-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 21st, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the church.



The Alleman Family would like to say a special thank you to the Staff on 3-West at St. Luke's Hospital for the amazing care they provided for Ora during his last week.



In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Epworth UM Church, Building Fund in Ora's memory.



Published in The Blade from June 19 to June 20, 2019