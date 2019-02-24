|
|
Ora Jones
Ora Lee Blackshear Jones, 71, of Toledo, OH, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 18, 2019.
Ora leaves to cherish her memory children, Kimberly (Rick) Woodard, Kenneth (Ariel) Austin, Rachel, Casandra, Corey Blackshear, Reba, Jared, Geralynn Joyner, Shiesha Perry and Sherrie Chambers; siblings, Sally, Geneva, Nate, Ernest (Faye) Blackshear, Marian Sanders and Grace McCown, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 4-6pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12:00pm, preceded by a 11:00am Wake, at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Lyons.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019