The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
Ora Jones


Ora Jones Obituary
Ora Jones

Ora Lee Blackshear Jones, 71, of Toledo, OH, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 18, 2019.

Ora leaves to cherish her memory children, Kimberly (Rick) Woodard, Kenneth (Ariel) Austin, Rachel, Casandra, Corey Blackshear, Reba, Jared, Geralynn Joyner, Shiesha Perry and Sherrie Chambers; siblings, Sally, Geneva, Nate, Ernest (Faye) Blackshear, Marian Sanders and Grace McCown, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 4-6pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12:00pm, preceded by a 11:00am Wake, at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Lyons.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
