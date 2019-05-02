Home

Ora Louise "Susie" Naomi Taylor, age 89, of Toledo, OH passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sunset Village. She was born February 26, 1930 in Ottawa Co., OH to Richard and Naomi (Stevens) Smith. Susie was employed with the Libbey Owens Ford in various Administrative positions.

Susie is survived by her daughters, Cheryl "Cheri" (Joe) Walker and Michelle "Shelley" (Tony) Chasser; grandchildren, Matthew Chasser and Kimberly Kierig; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Smith.

Services will be private. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Susie's memory.

Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019
